Cape Town - Banyana Banyana have crashed out of the Women's Soccer World Cup after suffering their third successive defeat in the tournament.

South Africa were thrashed 4-0 by Germany at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier on Monday.

It was a must-win for the South Africans following their earlier Group B defeat's to Spain 3-1 and China 1-0.

Banyana struggled from the get-go and their defensive lines proved to be their downfall as Germany scored through Melanie Leupolz, Sara Daebritz, Alexandra Popp and Lina Magull.

Germany, who are second in the FIFA women's rankings, remained unbeaten in the tournament and went to the top of Group B with nine points.

Desiree Ellis' charges finish at the bottom of Group B with Germany and Spain going through to the knockout stages.