Seoul [South Korea], June 30 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday termed his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as "wonderful" and said it was a great honour for him to step on the soil of the country.

"Leaving South Korea after a wonderful meeting with Chairman Kim Jong Un. Stood on the soil of North Korea, an important statement for all, and a great honor!," Trump tweeted.

The statement comes hours after Trump met Kim in the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea, making him the first sitting US president to set foot in the former enemy territory.

"This is a historic moment," said Kim after Trump entered North Korea, crossing the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas.

"Stepping across that line was a great honour," Trump said, adding that his and Kim's was a "great friendship," CNN reported.After a handshake with Kim, Trump walked 20 steps into North Korea. He also invited Kim to the White House.

It may be noted that no North Korean leader has visited the US so far.

"I'll invite him to the White House right now," Trump said, shortly after becoming the first sitting US President to cross into North Korea.

"It's good to see you again. I didn't expect to meet you at this place," said KimThis is the third time this year that the two leaders are coming face to face, the last meeting being in May at Hanoi.

Denuclearisation talks hit a roadblock after the second Summit in Vietnam ended abruptly with no joint statement being released.

The two sides reportedly failed to resolve their differences over sanction waiver.The possibility of an agreement between the two countries has apparently suffered a setback after North Korea tested multiple short-range missiles last month as a sign of apparent frustration over the stalled negotiations and continuing sanctions.

Pyongyang has repeatedly insisted that the removal of penalties will help spur economic growth, while Washington has reaffirmed that sanctions will not be removed till the communist country completely stopped its nuclear weapons programme. (ANI)