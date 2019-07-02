Tue, 02 Jul 2019

Terrorism charges conviction for man who took part in Benghazi attack

Mustafa al-Imam, a Libyan national approximately 48 years old, has been found guilty of terrorism charges for his part in ...

U.S. and North Korea agree to restart talks

NORTH KOREA - Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to enter North Korea Sunday, stepping across the border ...

U.S. war on terror now in its second century

Late one evening, a series of mysterious figures placed powerful bombs outside nine deliberately chosen residences stretching from Boston to ...

'We do not respond to resistance and economic terrorism,' says Iran

TEHRAN, Iran - The Iran foreign affairs ministry has responded to recent calls by U.S. officials, particularly by the U.S. ...

First responder to Sep 11 attacks dead at 53

WASHINGTON DC - Luis Alvarez, a former New York police (NYPD) detective who used his final days to plead with ...

UN Secretary-General speaks of global political warming at G20

OSAKA, Japan - The annual G20 summit of leaders from the largest and fastest-growing economies has concluded.It got underway on ...

Nikkei 225 jumps 454 points as Asian bourses rise again

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose sharply on Monday, the first trading since the G20 when Donald Trump and ...

3.2 million solar panels switched on in Abu Dhabi for first time

ABU DHABI, UAE - UN Secretary General António Guterres took a helicopter tour over the 3.2 million solar panels of ...

Black Z06 model Chevrolet Corvette fetches record $2.7 million

UNCASVILLE, Connecticut - The final seventh generation Chevrolet Corvette has been sold at auction for a record $2.7 million.The auction ...

Tariffs holding back world economy says Christine Lagarde

OSAKA, Japan - The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has congratulated Japan on its staging of the Group ...

Andrew Cuomo hosts economic rountable in Israel

JERUSALEM - New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo was back in Israel this week.A frequent traveller to the Jewish state, ...

Broadcasting Authority of Ireland renews iRadio license

CO. WESTMEATH - Ireland's third biggest commercial franchise iRadio has had its broadcast license renewed for ten years. In Ireland, ...

