Thu, 04 Jul 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Many casualties after migrant detention centre in Tripoli is bombed

TRIPOLI, Libya - Forty people are now confirmed dead, and twice that number injured, following an airstrike on a migrant ...

Fire on board Russian sub kills fourteen, including 2 Heroes of Russia

MOSCOW, Russia - Fourteen sailors in the Russian Navy, including 7 captains, have been killed in a fire on board ...

BLA and Hezbollah man designated as global terrorists by U.S.

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday formally designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Hezbollah operative Husain ...

Death of Mohamed Morsi a blow to Muslim Brotherhood

CAIRO, Egypt - The death of Egypt's former president, Mohamed Morsi, in a Cairo court on June 17, on the ...

Agreement signed to protect kids in war-torn Syria

The top UN official charged with representing the interests of children caught up in armed conflict, has signed a landmark ...

Woman arriving in Sydney on flight from Canada hit with drug charges

SYDNEY, Australia - A Canadian woman who arrived in Australia on Sunday with her juvenile son brought with her, in ...

Business

Section
Asian stock markets adrift

SYDNEY, Australia - Only the Australian market gained on Wednesday. Stocks in China and Japan fell, in an otherwise unremarkable ...

Ireland extends rent controls to 19 Local Electoral Areas

DUBLIN, Ireland - Nineteen new Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs) have been designated in 11 counties across Ireland."This is the most ...

International Monetary Fund taps Lipton to replace Lagarde

WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed its first deputy managing director as the new acting head ...

Wall Street slightly ahead, dollar remains in demand

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made moderate gains on Tuesday, as optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal waned.The ...

Debt collection agency bilked millions of people with fake debts

NEW YORK, New York - The company and individuals behind a New York-based debt collection scheme will be permanently banned ...

Asian markets have quiet Tuesday, Australian interest rates slashed

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were listless in the Asian session on Tuesday, a day after making gains on the back ...

Movie Review

Moana [Blu-Ray]