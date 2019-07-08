Mon, 08 Jul 2019

$1.2 billion worth of suspect workers medical bills frozen

Injured workers in California thought they were calling a hotline to help them navigate the workers' compensation system.What they got ...

Hopes for power-sharing deal in Sudan to end violence

KHARTOUM, Sudan - Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets across Sudan, in northeast Africa, over the ...

Court finally reveals what went on in Central West town 9 years ago

CENTRAL WEST, NSW, Australia - A small town in the Central West of New South Wales, Australia, which cannot be ...

U.S. president describes Independence Day speech crowd as phenomenal

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump is over the moon over the attendance and reception to his 4th July ...

Emergency workers clean up after second Californian earthquake

LOS ANGELES, California - Emergency workers in Ridgecrest, Calif., were assessing damage after a second major earthquake of magnitude 7.1 ...

Mystery surrounds attacker of Tripoli detenion centre

TRIPOLI, Libya - The death toll from Tuesday's airstrikes on a detention centre in the suburbs of Tripoli has risen ...

Global Ireland to make major push into Asia

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland plans to double its impact in the Asia Pacific region, as part of the next phase ...

Firing of Turkey's central bank puts pressure on replacement

ANKARA, Turkey - The switch in play at Turkey's central bank on Saturday may result in a relaxation of interest ...

Mt Piper to be expanded to provide power to 55,000 more NSW homes

MELBOURNE, Australia - EnergyAustralia is to expand, and extend the life of the Mt Piper power station near Lithgow, in ...

Selling dominates on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in the Asian region have begun the week on a sour note with notable losses across ...

Construction of super-sized new resort in Ireland completed

CO. LONGFORD, Ireland - The long-awaited forest resort built at a cost of nearly a quarter-of-a-billion-euro in Longford forest has ...

Concern about wages being paid to staff at Blue Mountains hotels

SYDNEY, New South Wales, Australia - A number of prominent boutique, luxury, hotels in the Blue Mountains of New South ...

Women in Love [Blu-Ray]