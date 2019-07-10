Wed, 10 Jul 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Homicides killing far more people than armed conflicts and terrorism

For all of the attention it gets, particularly from governments, terrorism is the least of the world's worries when it ...

Africa calls on Israel to stop construction of settlements

GENEVA, Switzerland - By overlooking Israel's consistent refusal to comply with international law and UN resolutions, the international community is ...

Syrian airstrike targets displaced civilians in Idlib village

GENEVA, Switzerland - More than twenty civilians have been killed in yet another airstrike in Syria.Reports says government forces carried ...

U.S. Navy gets shock resignation from new head of Naval Operations

WASHINGTON DC - The admiral confirmed to lead the U.S. Navy starting next month will instead step aside from assuming ...

$1.2 billion worth of suspect workers medical bills frozen

Injured workers in California thought they were calling a hotline to help them navigate the workers' compensation system.What they got ...

Hopes for power-sharing deal in Sudan to end violence

KHARTOUM, Sudan - Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets across Sudan, in northeast Africa, over the ...

Business

Section
Wall Street little changed as markets await trade talks

NEW YORK, New York - There was little to move U.S. stocks on Tuesday, and there was little action as ...

Restructure of Deutsche Bank unsettles investors

FRANKFURT, Germany - Shares in Deutsche Bank have tumbled following the announcement of the bank's proposed restructure on the weekend.Germany's ...

Stocks sanguine in Asia, pound sinks

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Tuesday.In Japan the Nikkei 225 rose 12.86 points or 0.06% to ...

Hotel chain defends work practices

KATOOMBA, Blue Mountain, NSW, Australia - The owner of the iconic Hydro Majestic Hotel at Medlow Bath in the Blue ...

U.S. and overseas stock markets decline

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell on Monday, in line with a global trend which saw stocks slide ...

Global Ireland to make major push into Asia

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland plans to double its impact in the Asia Pacific region, as part of the next phase ...

Movie Review

Stalker [Blu-Ray]