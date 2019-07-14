TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran B team was defeated against Chinese Taipei A at the 41st William Jones Cup on Saturday.

- Sports news -

The Iranian team lost to the host 91-88 at the Changhua Gym in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Iran will play South Korea on Sunday.

The 2019 William Jones Cup is the 41st staging of the international basketball tournament in Taiwan.

The men';s tournament is being held from July 12 to 21, 2019 while the women';s tournament will be contested on July 24-28.