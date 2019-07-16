Tue, 16 Jul 2019

Israel increases fleet of F-35 fighter jets to sixteen

TEL AVIV, Israel - Israel has taken delivery of two more brand new F-35 "Adir" jet fighters.The two new jets ...

Williamson and team do New Zealand proud, writes UAE newspaper

"It just wasn't meant to be.""Given the heartbreaking circumstances of Sunday's Cricket World Cup final defeat, New Zealand captain Kane ...

Human Rights Watch says new Trump rule unfair to asylum seekers

WASHINGTON, DC - The new rule that the Trump administration announced on Monday effectively bars from asylum nearly anyone who ...

U.S. ICE agents begin rounding up illegal immigrants

Nationwide raids across the United States, aimed at rounding up 2,000 immigrants in the country illegally for possible deportation got ...

14 dead after building collapses in Kumarhatt in India

SOLAN, Himachal Pradesh, India - As many as 14 people, including thirteen Army personnel were killed and 28 others injured ...

Widespread floods in Nepal lead to death and destruction

KATHMANDU, Nepal - Search and rescue operations are occurring across Nepal as the southeast Asian nation continues to be hit ...

Stocks fall, dollar gains in quiet day on Asian markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks skidded in Asia on Tuesday with falsl recorded across the board.The U.S. dollar continued to gain ...

RCSI and Stryker to work together on digital health solutions

DUBLIN, Ireland - Stryker on Monday announced the opening of its Digital Platform Services Centre of Excellence in Dublin, Ireland, ...

U.S. stock markets continue record run

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks began the week with rises across the board on Monday, as the major ...

U.S. president claims reponsibility for slowing GDP growth in China

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says tariffs on China are working by claiming credit for a major slide ...

Chinese and Japanese shares gain ground, greenback dips

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China and Japan advanced on Monday, while in Australia the key index sagged.The U.S. dollar ...

Dubai gearing up for Expo2020

DUBAI, UAE - Planning for Expo 2020 Dubai is on track with construction projects well underway and transport plans being ...

