Thu, 18 Jul 2019

International

Peacebuiilding youth need protection, says UN envoy

NEW YORK, New York - After visiting refugee camps in Jordan, UN-backed schools in Gaza, municipalities in Kosovo and Youth ...

Moon mission got huge support from U.S. military

On July 20, 1969, history was made when two Apollo 11 astronauts, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, became the first ...

FBI seeks public help in identifying domestic terrorists

WASHINGTON, DC - A list of nearly four dozen observable behavioral signs that someone might be planning to commit an ...

Pakistan ordered to review conviction and sentence of suspected spy

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - In a ruling handed down on Wednesday afternoon, the International Court of Justice at The Hague ...

67,000 Vietnamese maimed by unexploded cluster bombs since war's end

History often focuses on the immediate death toll of war. But hostilities can have longer-term consequences on a population's health.In ...

Delhi Police criticised after girl, 6, is abducted and brutally raped

DELHI, India - A women's advocate group in Delhi has slammed police for their handling of a brutal alleged rape ...

Business

DAB+ digital radio to go on-air and online in Canberra Friday

CANBERRA, Australia - Commercial radio will officially switch on DAB+ digital radio broadcasts in Canberra on Friday.All four commercial radio ...

Toast expires Irish operation, announces new hires

DUBLIN, Ireland - The fastest-growing restaurant management platform has opened a new office in Dublin, Ireland to house a major ...

Stocks across the board in U.S. lose ground as trade tensions bite

NEW YORK, New York - A major fall in the rail freight giant CSX Corp and continuing trade tensions weighed ...

National Broadband Ireland and government yet to finalise contract

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government on Wednesday outlined the progress being made towards finalising the contract for the National ...

Sterling slides to 27-month low, Asian markets quiet

SYDNEY, Australia - The British pound fell to a more than two-year low on Wednesday amidst burgeoning concerns about Brexit, ...

New York State bans sale of cigarettes to under-age smokers

NEW YORK, New York - A state bill to ban sales of cigarettes to under 21 year-olds was signed by ...

