Sun, 21 Jul 2019

International

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps capture British tanker

TEHRAN, Iran - Iran has seized a British Oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, apparently in retailiation for Britains ...

UN hailed astronauts as 'three great pioneers'

NEW YORK, New York - As the world remembers Saturday's 50th anniversary of the "giant leap for mankind" made by ...

Smith Advertising a virtual ponzi scheme, says FBI

TAMPA, Florida - In the United States, an elderly man in a wheelchair lost more than $100,000. A woman lost ...

19-year old stole 4 cars in 24 hours in NSW Central West

DUBBO, Central West, NSW, Australia - A 19-year old youth appeared in court in the Central West of New South ...

Major casualties as 2 car bombs explode outside police HQ in Kandahar

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan - At least a dozen people were killed and and around ninety were wounded on Thursday when two ...

Millions of children impacted by severe flooding in Asia

SOUTHEAST ASIA - Heavy rainfall, severe flooding and landslides across Nepal, India and Bangladesh have killed at least 93 children, ...

Business

UAE leads Middle East in wooing China

ABU DHABI, UAE - Whilst the United States and China are at odds, impacting the economies of both countries, as ...

U.S. dollar in sharp recovery, stocks fall

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the U.S. defied the global trend on Friday and lost ground. Markets elsewhere ...

Publishing group announces 135 new tech jobs in Waterford, Ireland

WATERFORD, Ireland - The Agora Companies, the global publishing consortium, are to increase their workforce in Ireland by the creation ...

In Tokyo, Nikkei 225 rises by 420 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks soared in Asia on Friday, while the U.S. dollar rebounded from sharp falls in New York.In ...

Education the biggest growth sector in UAE job postings

DUBAI, UAE - The United Arab Emirates has registered an impressive 18 percent growth in online job postings compared to ...

U.S. stock markets close slightly higher, dollar drops sharply

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Thursday with the main action on foreign exchange markets ...

Movie Review

Life (2017)