Sun, 21 Jul 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Guzman jailed but business as usual for Sinaloa cartel

The infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera – aka "El Chapo" – has been sentenced to life plus ...

8 school children dead after truck crash in Philippines

CEBU, Philippines - An excursion on Friday for 39 primary school kids on their way to a sports meet at ...

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps capture British tanker

TEHRAN, Iran - Iran has seized a British Oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, apparently in retailiation for Britains ...

UN hailed astronauts as 'three great pioneers'

NEW YORK, New York - As the world remembers Saturday's 50th anniversary of the "giant leap for mankind" made by ...

Smith Advertising a virtual ponzi scheme, says FBI

TAMPA, Florida - In the United States, an elderly man in a wheelchair lost more than $100,000. A woman lost ...

19-year old stole 4 cars in 24 hours in NSW Central West

DUBBO, Central West, NSW, Australia - A 19-year old youth appeared in court in the Central West of New South ...

Business

Section
Red Arrows join forces with British Airways Boeing 747

RAF FAIRFORD, Gloucestershire, England, UK - The legendary Red Arrows joined forces with a special British Airways Boeing 747 for ...

Founder and two executives of public company charged with fraud

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday charged the former chief executive officer of a ...

UAE leads Middle East in wooing China

ABU DHABI, UAE - Whilst the United States and China are at odds, impacting the economies of both countries, as ...

U.S. dollar in sharp recovery, stocks fall

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the U.S. defied the global trend on Friday and lost ground. Markets elsewhere ...

Publishing group announces 135 new tech jobs in Waterford, Ireland

WATERFORD, Ireland - The Agora Companies, the global publishing consortium, are to increase their workforce in Ireland by the creation ...

In Tokyo, Nikkei 225 rises by 420 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks soared in Asia on Friday, while the U.S. dollar rebounded from sharp falls in New York.In ...

Movie Review

Saving Private Ryan [Blu-Ray]