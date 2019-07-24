Wed, 24 Jul 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
The disappearance of Burundian reporter Jean Bigirimana

BUJUMBURA, BURUNDI - When a journalist we know walks through the streets of his hometown in Burundi, his neighbors often ...

Demolition of homes in Sur Baher could just be the start, UN warns

RAMALLAH, Palestinian territories - UN officials on Monday slammed the decision by the Israeli army to demolish a number of ...

Hundreds of Israeli soldiers and bulldozers begin demolitions

SUR BAHER, West Bank - The Israeli army has begun widespread demolitions in the West Bank on the edge of ...

Europe turning blind eye to humanitarian crisis, says MSF

NEW YORK, New York - The international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) is to resume lifesaving ...

Imran Khan welcomed to U.S. by 30,000 supporters

WASHINGTON, DC - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan who has arrived in the U.S. for a meeting with President Donald ...

Iranian anti-narcotics police swoop on major drug ring

TEHRAN, Iran - The anti-narcotics police forces in Iran are waging war on drug dealers, and are having success.A drug ...

Business

Section
U.S. dollar surges in Asia, stocks also higher

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia surged on Tuesday, while the U.S. dollar also forged ahead.The euro fell sharply, relinquishing ...

U.S. stocks advance, dollar well bid Monday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose on Monday in a positive start to the week. Investors were buoyed ...

Star Market makes spectaclar debut in China

SHANGHAI, China - China's answer to the Nasdaq made a spectaculatr debut on Monday with the capitalization of the new ...

Trade ties between Beijing and Abu Dhabi strengthen

BEIJING, China - UAE leader Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed had his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing ...

Lockheed Martin completes construction of Orion spacecraft capsule

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida - The goal of humans again walking on the Moon is one giant leap closer.Lockheed Martin ...

Boeing to take near-$5b hit due to MAX 737 groundings

CHICAGO, Illinois - Boeing says it will take an after-tax hit of $4.9 billion, or $8.74 per share, over the ...

Movie Review

They Live [Blu-Ray]