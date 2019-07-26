The 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid gets two features that sets it apart from its conventionally powered model. The hybrid variant comes in with a solar panel roof and the second is what the automaker refers to as Active Shift Control.

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is seen with a solar panel roof, a new feature which charges the car's battery depending on the time it spends in the sunlight. As per Hyundai, the solar panels on the roof, if charged an average of 6 hours everyday, will give charge the battery enough to deliver a drive range of about 800 miles or 1,300 kms.

This large solar panel roof stretches across from the top of the windshield to the top of the rear window. The hybrid version is so far only released in South Korea but could be making its way to markets across the US sometime soon.

Hyundai has also introduced Active Shift Control (ASC) technology onto the Sonata Hybrid. ASC applies new control logic software to the Hybrid Control Unit thereby controlling the electric motor in terms of rotational speed and transmission. This allows for a reduced gearshift time by 30 percent while it also enhances transmission durability with less gearshift friction.

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid exteriors are noted with a new cascading front grille design, small spoiler at the rear and well designed wheels. No details of its interior design have been noted except for the fact that it comes with a Digital Key function via a smartphone app and that it uses Near Field Communication technology for optimum security.

Engine specifications include a G2.0 GDi HEV engine offering 150 bhp power and 188 Nm torque while the electric motor delivers 38 kW power and 205 maximum torque. This takes combined power output to 189 bhp mated to a 6 speed hybrid transmission while fuel efficiency is pegged at 20.1 kmpl.

The new Sonata Hybrid gets ADAS features with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Lane Follow Assist. The forward collision avoidance detects pedestrians while the advanced active safety feature alerts the driver in the event of an emergency situation, and brakes automatically if necessary.

The Sonata also gets front radar and front view camera sensors and Lane Follow Assist which automatically adjusts steering to keep the vehicle centered in its lane of travel. Lane Follow Assist works in speeds between 0-145 kmph both on city roads and on the highway.

