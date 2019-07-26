Fri, 26 Jul 2019

International

Heat wave heading for Greenland ice sheet

The hot air that smashed European weather records this week looks set to move toward Greenland and could take the ...

More U.S. Marines being investigated after initial sixteen arrests

SAN DIEGO, California - During an infantry battalion's morning formation on Thursday at Camp Pendleton, Calif., 16 Marines were arrested ...

FBI watching for foreign interference in 2020 elections

NEW YORK, New York - The FBI is actively investigating incidents of potential foreign interference in the U.S. political system, ...

Plan agreed to halt detention of people rescued at sea in Libya

TRIPOLI, Libya - The heads of the two key UN agencies championing refugees and migrants have called for an end ...

Expedia called on not to list Israeli settlements properties

An international human rights organization is calling on Trip Advisor and other online booking companies to stop listing properties and ...

Respected Tennessee attorney stole from client trust funds

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - After a state trooper was struck and killed by a tractor trailer while on duty in 2005, ...

Business

Traco Power Solutions mark 30th anniversary of Irish operations

CO. WEXFORD, Ireland - Designer and distributor of electronic power supplies, Traco Power Solutions, on Thursday marked its 30th anniversary ...

Shanghai Composite edges higher, Asian stocks otherwise weaker

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were mostly lower on Asian markets on Friday, although in China the main index closed slightly ...

Global Innovation Index ranks Switzerland No. 1, Sweden No. 2

The World Intellectual Property Organization, WIPO, has named Switzerland as the world's most innovative country.The announcement came on Wednesday, during ...

U.S. stocks mixed in line with global trend

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Wednesday.Volume on U.S. exchanges was recorded at 6.2 billion shares, ...

Dublin welcome for Irish caucus of Californian state legislature

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee has welcomed the Irish Caucus from the California State ...

PNG improves stock by signing on to New York Convention

MANILA, Philippines - Papua New Guinea (PNG) has become the 160th country to accede to the United Nations (UN) Convention ...

