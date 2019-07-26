Washington DC [US], July 26 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has downplayed the recent missile launches by North Korea, saying that they tested a "smaller missile" which is something that a lot of countries do.

In an interview to Fox News on Thursday night (local time), as cited by Sputnik News Agency, Trump pointed out that North Korea has not carried out "nuclear testing", and that Washington and Pyongyang have been "doing very well.""In the case of North Korea, I am actually getting along very well with [Kim]. But we'll see what happens. The sanctions are on. The hostages are back. We're getting the remains back. They haven't done nuclear testing," said Trump"They really haven't tested missiles other than, you know, smaller ones, which is something that lots test. But I think with North Korea, we've been doing very well", he added.

North Korea on Thursday fired two-short range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. A day later, the country fired its "new tactical guided weapon" under leader Kim Jong-un's guidance in a demonstration of power, the state media reported, adding that the firings were aimed at sending "stern warning to the South Korean military rebels."The launches came less than a month after Trump and Kim held a surprise meeting at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom and agreed to resume working-level nuclear negotiations. (ANI)