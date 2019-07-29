Mon, 29 Jul 2019

International

U.S. and Afghanistan agree to accelerate ceasefire talks

KABUL, Afghanistan - A powerful car bomb has exploded in central Kabul on Sunday night, leaving 6 people injured.Meantime the ...

Smoking bans more prevalent, but some countries need to do more

Progress is being made in the battle against the global tobacco epidemic, but more action is needed to help people ...

Pompeo to visit Australia, Thailand, Federated States of Micronesia

WASHINGTON, DC - It will be all hands on deck in Australia next Sunday when the U.S. Secretary of State ...

Syria imploding due to failed leadership by major powers, says UNHCR

NEW YORK, New York - While the United States, Britain and Arab states continue their stand-off with Iran over shipping ...

Heat wave heading for Greenland ice sheet

The hot air that smashed European weather records this week looks set to move toward Greenland and could take the ...

More U.S. Marines being investigated after initial sixteen arrests

SAN DIEGO, California - During an infantry battalion's morning formation on Thursday at Camp Pendleton, Calif., 16 Marines were arrested ...

Business

Hilton Worldwide net income jumps 20% in second quarter

MCLEAN, Virginia - Global hotel chain Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has reported a second quarter EBITDA of $618 million, an ...

U.S. Navy's Hawkeye program lands Lockheed major production order

BETHESDA, Maryland - Lockheed Martin's Radar Sensor Systems market segment has been awarded a contract from Northrop Grumman worth over ...

Telecommunications giants megamerger gets opposition from 14 states

NEW YORK, New York - New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading a coalition of 14 Attorneys General from ...

U.S. stocks jump to record highs, tech sector soars

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock prices powered higher on Friday following the revelation that second quarter GDP rose ...

U.S. justice department and FTC to monitor Facebook following deal

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Department of Justice, together with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), has finalised a settlement that ...

Traco Power Solutions mark 30th anniversary of Irish operations

CO. WEXFORD, Ireland - Designer and distributor of electronic power supplies, Traco Power Solutions, on Thursday marked its 30th anniversary ...

