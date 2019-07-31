Wed, 31 Jul 2019

Death of 2 U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan believed to be insider attack

KABUL, Afghanistan - Two U.S. service members were killed Monday in Afghanistan, the NATO-led mission in the country said in ...

Casualties mount in southern China landslides

GUIZHOU, China - Rescue operations are continuing in the southern Chinese province of Guizhou, following massive landslides that left at ...

Young Americans arrested over Rome police officer's death

ROME, ITALY - The investigation into the alleged murder of a military police officer in Rome by two American teenagers ...

Cyprus police release Israeli youths, charge UK girl over false report

NICOSIA, Cyprus - In a sensation development all Israeli youths arrested over an alleged gang rape in Cyprus have been ...

Call for sea rescues to be restored in Mediterranean

TRIPOLI, Libya - Dozens of bodies have been retrieved from the sea following the capsizng of a wooden vessel carrying ...

U.S. and Afghanistan agree to accelerate ceasefire talks

KABUL, Afghanistan - A powerful car bomb has exploded in central Kabul on Sunday night, leaving 6 people injured.Meantime the ...

Pound remains under pressure, Asian stocks advance

SYDNEY, Australia - The British pound was in freefall on Tuesday as fears mounted that the UK is facing a ...

UAE capital sets up $163 million funds to attract events

ABU DHABI, UAE - The city and emirate of Abu Dhabi is setting up a AED600 million ($163.5 million) fund ...

Sterling continues fall, U.S. investors stand aside

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were mixed on the first day of the new trading week in the U.S. ...

U.S.-China trade talks to resume this week

SHANGHAI, China - U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators resume stalled trade talks in Shanghai this week.The planned two days of ...

New British PM says Europe needs to change stance on Brexit

LONDON, UK - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he won't even discuss Brexit until the European Union is prepared ...

Sterling extends slide on Asian markets

SYDNEY, Australia - The British pound fell to a multi-year low on Monday as Asian markets geared up for another ...

