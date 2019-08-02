Fri, 02 Aug 2019

U.S. president shrugs off comments that sent stocks into nosedive

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he was not concerned about a sharp fall on Wall Street ...

Sudanese government and opposition close to power-sharing deal

KHARTOUM, Sudan - In a week of violent protests over bread shortages and fuel prices, army soldiers have shot dead ...

North-east Nigerians mark a decade of death of and destruction

ABUJA, Nigeria - Ten years after the start of a violent insurgency in north-east Nigeria plunged the country into a ...

"Cages for kids" built by Obama, says Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has attacked the Democratic presidential candidates over his administration's treatment of migrants, asserting ...

Mystery over circumstances of death of son of al-Qaeda founder

NEW YORK, New York - NBC News is reporting that U.S. intelligence has received information that Hamza bin Laden, the ...

Marines and Mickey charity exposed as fraud

The charity sounded like a worthy and patriotic cause, an organization that would send military families on Disney vacations and ...

Stocks in Asia tumble on Trump tariffs move

SYDNEY, Australia - The turmoil U.S. stocks faced on Thuersday was spreading globally on Friday.As news broke of the Trump ...

Amazon to locate wind farm at Cork

CO. CORK, Ireland - Amazon is to develop a second wind farm in Ireland, to be located in Cork.Once operational, ...

U.S. markets turn down after Trump threatens China

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street was torpedoed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, just as it was ...

Funding secured for road transport network to be built in Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $415 million loan to Georgia to build a new ...

Irish government warns businesses to prepare for no-deal Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has stepped up preparations for a no-deal Brexit.The UK government has stated the UK ...

Demand for U.S. dollar knows no limits

SYDNEY, Australia - The U.S. dollar continued climbing in Asian trading on Thursday, sending major currencies sharply lower.The relentless buying ...

