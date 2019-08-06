Tue, 06 Aug 2019

International

Gorbachev says end to INF treaty to undermine global security

NEW YORK, New York - United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has expressed his "deep regret" that the landmark Intermediate-Range Nuclear ...

Australia called on to join force to monitor Gulf ships

SYDNEY, Australia - Australia is considering a request by the United States to join an international coalition to help patrol ...

Ohio reeling as man guns down many in early Sunday morning shooting

DAYTON, Ohio - There have been mulitple deaths and injuries following a second mass shooting to take place in the ...

Many casualties as 21-year old gunman opens up on Texan shoppers

EL PASO, Texas - A mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas has left at least twenty people ...

UN Security Council urged to address record level of child deaths

NEW YORK, New York - It is "vitally important" that the Security Council "come together" on the current plight of ...

Taliban and U.S. negotiating peace agreement

DOHA, Qatar - Talks with the Taliban are set to resume on Doha, the Qatar capital.Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. Special ...

Business

Hang Seng stock market in Hong Kong tumbles 767 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were in meltdown on Monday, with key indices closing sharply in the red.Safe-haven currencies, ...

Fox Corporation to take controlling stake in Credible Labs

NEW YORK, New York - The Rupert Murdoch-controlled Fox Corporation, which owns and operates the Fox News Channel, the Fox ...

Sales revenue soars for Dubai's biggest real estate developer

DUBAI, UAE - The biggest property developer, in the world's fastest developing city of Dubai has reported a 52 per ...

Berkshire second-quarter operating profit falls 11% to $6.14 billion

OMAHA, Nebraska - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has reported second quarter earnings which are lower than expected, due to ...

Trump says beef deal with Europe a victory for U.S. farmers

WASHINGTON, DC - In the midst of a volatile week on its trade relations with China, the U.S. on Friday ...

Retail trade volume rises in European Union

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The volume of retail trade rose on a monthly basis both in the Eurozone and the European ...

