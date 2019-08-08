Thu, 08 Aug 2019

Mass shootings in U.S., a man thing

The United States is a world leader in mass shootings. In less than 24 hours, two mass shootings by single ...

Many casualties after police recuiting centre in Afghanistan is bombed

KABUL, Afghanistan - There have been massive casualties as yet another car bomb has exploded in the Afghan capital, Kabul.At ...

UN human rights chief calls on U.S. states to eradicate discrimination

GENEVA, Switzerland - The UN's top rights official has added her voice to condemnation of the weekend mass-shootings in the ...

Britain backs U.S. in enforcing security for ships in Gulf

LONDON, UK - The United Kingdom has ratcheted up its commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and safe passage for ...

U.S. president declaring war on First Amendment

US president Donald Trump is engaged in a deliberate and insidious campaign to undermine freedom of expression in the US ...

Off-the-cuff policies the hallmark of Trump administration

Whether it's overhauling asylum procedures, adding a question about citizenship to the 2020 Census, or rolling back fuel standards, a ...

Fox finishes fourth quarter with profit jump

NEW YORK, New York - Fox Corporation which owns the Fox News Channel, Fox Sports and the Fox television stations ...

Nasdaq shines in day of highs and lows on Wall St

NEW YORK, New York - It was a a roller coaster ride for U.S. stocks on Wednesday. Indices were smashed ...

Australian and New Zealand dollars dive, stocks mixed

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday, with only minor moves being recorded.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 ...

Founded in 1923, Barneys New York in 2019 seeks bankruptcy

NEW YORK, New York - The luxury U.S.-based Barneys New York departments stores chain, begun by Barney Pressman in 1923, ...

Stocks in U.S. bounce back

NEW YORK, New York - A day after spectacular losses, Wall Street bounced back on Tuesday with gains across the ...

U.S.-UK trade deal hinges on open Irish border

