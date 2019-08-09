Fri, 09 Aug 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
What makes someone want to carry out a mass shooting?

After mass shootings, people naturally search for answers. We also want to find the root cause. One subject that often ...

19-year old unarmed Israeli soldier stabbed to death near settlement

JERUSALEM - Israel has described the killing of an off-duty soldier near a settlement in the West Bank as a ...

Mass shootings in U.S., a man thing

The United States is a world leader in mass shootings. In less than 24 hours, two mass shootings by single ...

Many casualties after police recuiting centre in Afghanistan is bombed

KABUL, Afghanistan - There have been massive casualties as yet another car bomb has exploded in the Afghan capital, Kabul.At ...

UN human rights chief calls on U.S. states to eradicate discrimination

GENEVA, Switzerland - The UN's top rights official has added her voice to condemnation of the weekend mass-shootings in the ...

Britain backs U.S. in enforcing security for ships in Gulf

LONDON, UK - The United Kingdom has ratcheted up its commitment to ensuring freedom of navigation and safe passage for ...

Business

Section
Major rally on Wall Street as confidence returns

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street bounced higher on Thursday in line with a significant spike up in stocks ...

Ireland sets up Clear Customs initiative for businesses post-Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government, in association with key industry partners, has launched a new support measure to help ...

Positive days for Asian stocks Thursday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were higher across the board on Thursday, a welcome correctiion for investors who have ...

Fox finishes fourth quarter with profit jump

NEW YORK, New York - Fox Corporation which owns the Fox News Channel, Fox Sports and the Fox television stations ...

Nasdaq shines in day of highs and lows on Wall St

NEW YORK, New York - It was a a roller coaster ride for U.S. stocks on Wednesday. Indices were smashed ...

Australian and New Zealand dollars dive, stocks mixed

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday, with only minor moves being recorded.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 ...

Movie Review

Planet of the Apes (1968) [DVD]
Planet of the Apes (1968) [DVD]