Updated: Aug. 9, 2019, 6:05 p.m.

SEOUL - North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea off its eastern coast on Saturday, South Korea's military said.

The latest launch comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had received a "very beautiful letter" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump said Kim had said he was "not happy" about the missile tests, which the North Korean leader has said were a response to U.S.-South Korean military drills being held this month.

The projectiles were fired at dawn Saturday from the area around the northeastern city of Hamhung, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. Hamhung is known to have a solid-fuel rocket engine production site.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff could not be immediately reached for comment.

Updates to this story will be posted as they develop.