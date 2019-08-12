Mon, 12 Aug 2019

Fuel tanker overturns and explodes as onlookers try to siphon fuel

DODOMA, Tanzania - An investigation is underway into the explosion of a fuel tanker in the east African nation of ...

3 UN personnel die as car explodes at shopping mall in Benghazi

BENGHAZI, Libya - A car bomb has exploded in front of a shopping mall in Benghazi killing three United Nations ...

Kim unhappy with U.S.-South Korea military drills, Trump says ditto

WASHINGTON, DC - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has written to U.S. President Donald Trump complaining about joint military exercises ...

Venezuelan people paying price of U.S. pressure, says UN official

GENEVA, Switzerland - The U.S. further tightening of screws on Venezuela this week could severely impact human rights in the ...

FBI agent reunites with kidnapped baby he rescued 22 years ago

Troy Sowers was a new special agent with the FBI's Tacoma Resident Agency (part of the Seattle Field Office) in ...

Egypt identifies man behind deadly suicide bombing

CAIRO, Egypt - The alleged suicide bomber who drove his explosives-laden car into oncoming traffic in Cairo on Sunday night ...

Goldman Sachs officials charged with fraudulent misappropriation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Criminal charges were filed in Malaysia on Friday against 17 current and former directors of Goldman ...

Rental freeze in Berlin to sap property investment

BERLIN, Germany - A 5-year rental freeze on propertties in the German capital has resulted in the loss of billions ...

Irish pilots support for strike action questioned by Ryanair

DUBLIN, Ireland - Pilots with Ryanair who are based in Ireland have voted to go out on strike.The vote is ...

$283 billion in oil and gas projects implemented in MENA region

ABU DHABI, UAE - Oil, gas and petrochemical projects, valued at more than $859 billion, are either underway or planned ...

Wall Street gives up early ground, all indices finish in red

NEW YORK, New York - Investors got whipsawed again on Friday as markets moved in and out of positive territory.Just ...

Pound tumbles as UK economy shrinks

LONDON, UK - The recent fall in the British pound accelerated on Friday following the release of the latest GDP ...

