International

Digital forensics playing key role in modern law enforcement

HAMILTON, New Jersey - Technology and connected devices touch nearly every facet of modern life, and they often hold key ...

Stocks in Argentina plunge nearly 17,000 points, peso drops 30%

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - The stock market in Argentina crashed on Monday, losing more than third-of-its value. while the Argentine ...

Fears mount over explosion in Russia that killed 5 nuclear scientists

MOSCOW, Russia - Concerns are mounting over an explosion at a military test site in northern Russia which killed five ...

Sydney man goes on rampage at international airport

SYDNEY, Australia - A 42-year-old man went berserk at Sydney International Airport on Monday.He allegedly arrived at the airport and ...

Flood-ravaged states in India hit by soaring death toll

NEW DELHI, India - The shocking floods that have ravaged four states in India have left hundreds of thousands devastated ...

Identification papers issued to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh - More than 500,000 Rohingya refugees who fled a brutal crackdown in Myanmar two years ago, have received ...

Business

Asian investors sell off stocks

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia extended the global downward trend on Tuesday.All the major indices finished in the red. ...

Russia lifts sovereign debt rating, despite sanctions

MOSCOW, Russia - Russia will continue to boost its foreign exchange and gold reserves, adding more than $70 billion to ...

Sellers take charge of Wall St, stocks tumble

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street was sold off sharply on Monday with renewed fears about the U.S.-China trade ...

Saudi Aramco's earnings remain solid, despite lower oil prices

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Aramco has remained the world's most profitable company after reporting first-half net earnings of $46.9 ...

Stocks trade strongly in Asia, except in Hong Kong

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia kicked off the week with gains across the major bourses on Monday.China's Shanghai Composite ...

Goldman Sachs officials charged with fraudulent misappropriation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Criminal charges were filed in Malaysia on Friday against 17 current and former directors of Goldman ...

