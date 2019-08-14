Seoul [South Korea], Aug 13 (ANI): Samsung is reportedly working on a smartphone that will be powered by a graphene battery.

Serial tipster Evan Blass tweeted that Samsung may introduce at least one phone featuring the graphene battery either in 2020 or 2021, Mashable reports.

Graphene battery could be charged as much as five times faster as lithium-ion batteries, while also allowing for more capacity. (ANI)