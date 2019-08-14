Wed, 14 Aug 2019

NEWS RELEASES

International

Body of young girl in Malaysia identified as Nora Quoirin

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - The parents of Irish girl Nora Quoirin have identified a body found in Malaysia as that ...

Government and protesters in Hong Kong urged to act peacefully

After two consecutive days of chaos at Hong Kong International Airport, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Michelle ...

Digital forensics playing key role in modern law enforcement

HAMILTON, New Jersey - Technology and connected devices touch nearly every facet of modern life, and they often hold key ...

Stocks in Argentina plunge nearly 17,000 points, peso drops 30%

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - The stock market in Argentina crashed on Monday, losing more than third-of-its value. while the Argentine ...

Fears mount over explosion in Russia that killed 5 nuclear scientists

MOSCOW, Russia - Concerns are mounting over an explosion at a military test site in northern Russia which killed five ...

Sydney man goes on rampage at international airport

SYDNEY, Australia - A 42-year-old man went berserk at Sydney International Airport on Monday.He allegedly arrived at the airport and ...

Business

Wall Street sharply higher on Trump about-turn on China

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared on Tuesday, pushing the major indices sharply higher.Behind the sudden boost in ...

Global fund to establish second operation in Ireland

CO WEXFORD, Ireland - Opus Fund Services, an independent, privately owned global fund administrator headquartered in Bermuda, is to open ...

Asian investors sell off stocks

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia extended the global downward trend on Tuesday.All the major indices finished in the red. ...

Russia lifts sovereign debt rating, despite sanctions

MOSCOW, Russia - Russia will continue to boost its foreign exchange and gold reserves, adding more than $70 billion to ...

Entrepreneurship in Ireland ranking highly in European Union

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland now ranks 5th highest among European countries for rates of early stage entrepreneurship, according to the ...

Sellers take charge of Wall St, stocks tumble

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street was sold off sharply on Monday with renewed fears about the U.S.-China trade ...

Movie Review

A Face in the Crowd [Blu-Ray]
Face in the Crowd