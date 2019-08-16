Fri, 16 Aug 2019

International

U.S. struggles to get international maritime coalition together

BERLIN, Germany - Whether Euope will join the U.S. coalition to defend the Strait of Hormuz will come up for ...

Six Philadelphia police officers wounded in siege

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania - Hundreds of police officers surrounded a building in North Philadelphia on Wednesday, after a drug raid turned ...

Blackwater guard describes life sentence as miscarriage of justice

WASHINGTON, DC - A Blackwater security guard who was tried three times before being convicted of murder charges, relating to ...

Trump refuse to reject Clinton involvement with Epstein death

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump zeroed in on a claim former President Bill Clinton may have had something ...

Body of young girl in Malaysia identified as Nora Quoirin

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- The parents of Irish girl Nora Quoirin have identified a body found in Malaysia as that ...

Government and protesters in Hong Kong urged to act peacefully

After two consecutive days of chaos at Hong Kong International Airport, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Michelle ...

Business

Asian stocks mixed, Aussie market tumbles

SYDNEY, Australia - Australian stock markets shattered on Thursday, extending losses on Wall Street and European exchanges overnight.Japanese stocks fell, ...

Atlanta federal court jury convicts broker of insider trading

ATLANTA, Georgia - A securities broker on Wednesday was convicted of insider trading by jurors in Atlanta federal court.New Jersey ...

Recession fears send global stocks tumbling

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks have sustained heavy falls on Wall Street Wednesday, after fears of a global recession ...

Chinese industrial output for July well below expectations

BEIJING, China - The Chinese economy is slowing faster than expected, new data released on Wednesday revealed.Industrial output for July, ...

Modest gains on Asian bourses Wednesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Disappointing economic data from China failed to dent markets across the region on Wednesday.All the major bourses ...

Wall Street sharply higher on Trump about-turn on China

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks roared on Tuesday, pushing the major indices sharply higher.Behind the sudden boost in ...

Movie Review

Silence [Blu-Ray]