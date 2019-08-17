Sat, 17 Aug 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
North Korea Fires More Weapons; Criticizes South Korea

SEOUL - North Korea has launched a fresh round of short-range weapons into the sea off its east coast, South ...

Gang that stole scores of motor bikes in NYC rounded up

NEW YORK, New York - A motorcycle stealing racket in New York City has been taken down.The 11 members of ...

Number of people dead after oil tanker explosion in Tanzania hits 89

DODOMO, Tanzania - The number of people who were killed when an overturned fuel tanker exploded last Saturday has been ...

People should not fall under spell of Boko Haram says former captee

To mark next week's International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, UN News travelled to ...

U.S. struggles to get international maritime coalition together

BERLIN, Germany - Whether Euope will join the U.S. coalition to defend the Strait of Hormuz will come up for ...

Six Philadelphia police officers wounded in siege

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania - Hundreds of police officers surrounded a building in North Philadelphia on Wednesday, after a drug raid turned ...

Business

Section
Euro slides, Asian equities flat Friday

SYDNEY, Australia - The euro tumbled on Asian markets on Friday, extending losses of recent days.The friendless euro dropped as ...

Fears for UAE economy as Consumer Price Index in Abu Dhabi retreats

ABU DHABI, UAE - The UAE economy, while technically still recording growth, has been flat for years.Property prices have crashed, ...

Dow Jones, S and P 500 gain, Nasdaq slips

NEW YORK, New York - Industrial stocks recovered a little ground on Thursday after substantial falls a day earlier, while ...

Asian stocks mixed, Aussie market tumbles

SYDNEY, Australia - Australian stock markets shattered on Thursday, extending losses on Wall Street and European exchanges overnight.Japanese stocks fell, ...

Atlanta federal court jury convicts broker of insider trading

ATLANTA, Georgia - A securities broker on Wednesday was convicted of insider trading by jurors in Atlanta federal court.New Jersey ...

Recession fears send global stocks tumbling

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks have sustained heavy falls on Wall Street Wednesday, after fears of a global recession ...

Movie Review

Captain Marvel