Mon, 26 Aug 2019

News RELEASES

International

Section
7 dead after plane and helicopter collide on Spanish island

MALLORCA, Spain - A mid-air collision between a helicopter and a small plane on a tourist resort island in Spain ...

G7 to have emergency session on fires in Amazon

BRASILIA, Brazil - Under increasing international pressure to contain the record numbers of fires in the Amazon, Brazilian President Jair ...

African children forced from school by conflict

A surge in "deliberate" attacks against students, teachers and schools in West and Central Africa has led to a tripling ...

After 34 years, Rotary and partners to nail global polio-eradication

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo - What started out as an extraordinary ambition for a global service group 34 years ago, ...

Disaster risk reduction a must for nations in Asia Pacific, says ESCAP

Changing patterns and worsening impacts of natural disasters in Asia and the Pacific, coupled with environmental degradation and climate change, ...

U.S. law enforcement nail man who pretended to be federal agent

CINCINNATI, Ohio - When Shane Ryan Hammond burst into an Ohio home in 2017 to apprehend a suspected bail jumper, ...

Business

Section
Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Abe discuss trade at G7

BIARRITZ, France - U.S. President Donald Trump says he and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed on the principles ...

Some Chinese-imposed tariffs on U.S. goods to start 1 September

BEIJING, China - Behind the sharp sell-off on Wall Street on Friday was the announcement earlier by China that it ...

U.S. Justice Department approves sale of Fox regional sports networks

WASHINGTON, DC - Sinclair Broadcasting's takeover of various assets sold by Rupert Murdoch's parent company to Disney, has been given ...

Ireland to introduce stricter standards for marketing mobile phones

DUBLIN, Ireland - New guidelines relating to the advertising of mobile phone and broadband services by the Advertising Standards Authority ...

Tech stocks shatter, Nasdaq drops 3%, as Trump Trade War escalates

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks got smashed on Friday after President Donald Trump engaged in a tirade against ...

Multi-billionaire David Koch survived 27 years after death sentence

NEW YORK, New York - One of the richest men in the world died on Friday.Multi-billionaire David Koch, who with ...

Movie Review

Funny Games (1997) [Blu-Ray]
Funny Games (1997)