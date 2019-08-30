Fri, 30 Aug 2019

Hurricane Dorian a major threat to Atlantic Coast

MIAMI, Florida - A state of emergency has been declared across the state of Florida, pending the arrival of Hurricane ...

Venezuelan refugees and migrants at crisis point

CARACAS, Venezuela - There is "no end in sight" to the massive movement of Venezuelan migrants and refugees, now at ...

Bribery landed Dallas councillor and CEO in jail

DALLAS, Texas - Several years ago, the school transportation provider in Dallas added stop-arm cameras to their school buses to ...

Europe slips in battle against measles

While the world is almost entirely rid of polio, thanks to Rotary International and its band of supporters, which includes ...

Queen approves Johnson request to suspend British parliament

LONDON, UK - Opposition parties in the UK have been caught off-guard as Prime Minister Boris Johnson has successfully forced ...

Death toll climbs in fire that devastated bar in southern Mexico

VERACRUZ, Mexico - At least 26 people have died while another thirteen are being treated for severe burns after a ...

Costello says Australia hurting from breakdown in U.S.-China relations

MELBOURNE, Australia - Former Australian treasurer Peter Costello, who now heads the country's giant Future Fund, is wary of U.S.-China ...

Global equities climb, as does U.S. dollar

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were shining on Thursday, with major advances across all indices.The U.S. dollar too ...

3.97 billion pounds turnover reported by Deloitte UK

LONDON, UK - Big Four accounting firm Deloitte UK has had such a successful year that the payout to the ...

Investors in Asia directionless despite calm on trade front

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were directionless in Asia on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar cruised higher against a basket of ...

U.S. stocks make decent gains, Dow jumps 258 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made gains on Wednesday after 30-year U.S. treasury yields hit a 30-year record ...

Thomas Cook, founded in 1841 secures future with restructuring

LONDON, UK - The British travel giant Thomas Cook is to be restructured, with a Chinese company taking a controlling ...

