Seoul [South Korea], Aug 31 (ANI): Samsung's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, is likely to finally release on September 6 in Korea.

According to Yonhap News, Samsung Galaxy Fold was originally expected to release in late September. However, the domestic launch has been advanced to fall in line with the IFA 2019 in Berlin.

Release of the smartphone has been delayed over issues with the foldable display. Samsung has assured that an improved version will be released to the public.

The Galaxy Fold is expected to be priced at 2.3 million won. It is likely to release in the US and China in the same month. (ANI)