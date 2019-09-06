Fri, 06 Sep 2019

International

Former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe dies in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Robert Mugabe who ruled the landlocked southern African nation of Zimbabwe for 37 years as prime minister and ...

Trump says U.S. could win in Afghanistan by killing 10 million people

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Donald Trump has again raised the spectre of using nuclear weapons in Afghanistan. On Thursday, commenting ...

Charity Helps Fight Child-Trafficking in Malawi

BLANTYRE, Malawi - Malawi is struggling to end child trafficking, despite existing legislation intended to stop the problem. The Trafficking ...

One third of kids worldwide admit they have been bullied online

Around one-in-three young people across 30 countries say they have been bullied online, while one-in-five report that they have skipped ...

Stricken yacht off Western Australia was carrying $1 billion in drugs

GERALDTON, Western Australia - A British and a French man have been arrested and around one tonne of illicit drugs ...

Unprecedented devastation after Dorian hit on Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas - Historically the worst disaster to have struck Bahamas in its history, the small island nation was still ...

Business

Stocks in Asia end week on positive note

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks rose across the board in Asia on Friday, sounding a positive note to the end off ...

China's WTO Complaints Against US Tariffs Won't Help

China has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization after the U.S. on Sunday began to impose 15% tariffs ...

Broad rally on U.S. markets, British pound spikes above 1.23

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were on the move again Thursday, rallying further on strong economic data out ...

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Boris Johnson discuss trade pact

LONDON, UK - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday and reiterated the ...

Nikkei 225 in Japan jumps 436 points

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were solidly higher across Asia on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar softened against most currencies.The biggest ...

Silicon Valley company expands Irish operations

GALWAY, Ireland - Xperi Corporation, a Silicon Valley based, publicly traded technology company has officially opened its new FotoNation office ...

Movie Review

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood