Sat, 07 Sep 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Deadly bombings in Afghanistan claim sixteen lives, scores wounded

KABUL, Afghanistan - The Taliban has claimed responsibility for a car bombing in Kabul that has taken the lives of ...

European nations asked to fund Trump wall in Mexico

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a round-about way believes European countries should pay for President Trump's ...

Former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe dies in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Robert Mugabe who ruled the landlocked southern African nation of Zimbabwe for 37 years as prime minister and ...

Trump says U.S. could win in Afghanistan by killing 10 million people

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Donald Trump has again raised the spectre of using nuclear weapons in Afghanistan. On Thursday, commenting ...

Charity Helps Fight Child-Trafficking in Malawi

BLANTYRE, Malawi - Malawi is struggling to end child trafficking, despite existing legislation intended to stop the problem. The Trafficking ...

One third of kids worldwide admit they have been bullied online

Around one-in-three young people across 30 countries say they have been bullied online, while one-in-five report that they have skipped ...

Business

Section
U.S. president not worried if Chinese sell U.S. treasuries

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is not concerned that China holds a huge stake $1.1 trillion ...

End of week blues for U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks were somewhat directionless on Friday following jobs data which was mixed, and continued uncertainty ...

Irish agri-food trade to continue moving despite Brexit disruption

DUBLIN, Ireland - High level delegations from the seafood and agriculture sectors met with government officials for the 23rd meeting ...

Stocks in Asia end week on positive note

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks rose across the board in Asia on Friday, sounding a positive note to the end off ...

China's WTO Complaints Against US Tariffs Won't Help

China has filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization after the U.S. on Sunday began to impose 15% tariffs ...

Broad rally on U.S. markets, British pound spikes above 1.23

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were on the move again Thursday, rallying further on strong economic data out ...

Movie Review

The Virgin Spring (Jungfrukllan) [Blu-Ray]
Virgin Spring