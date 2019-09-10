TEHRAN (Tasnim) - In a congratulatory message to North Korea on the anniversaries of its founding, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed Tehran's willingness to boost ties with Pyongyang.

- Politics news -

In a Sunday letter to leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un, the Iranian president congratulated the East Asian nation on the 71st anniversary of the country';s founding.

Rouhani also expressed confidence that the bilateral relations between Iran and North Korea will be expanding in light of the willpower of their senior officials and by employing the available capacities.

North Korea is marking the 71st anniversary of its founding on Monday. The Democratic People';s Republic of Korea declared its statehood in 1948 and it commemorates its National Day on September 9.