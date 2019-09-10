Tue, 10 Sep 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
No-deal will severely disrupt UK and Irish people, says Varadkar

DUBLIN, Ireland - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrapped up their meeting in Dublin on Monday ...

School bus in collision with water tanker in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE - There was a miraculous escape for a school bus packed with students and a water tanker that ...

Both sides engaged in violence during Afghan peace talks

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States has ratcheted up on the Taliban, complaining bitterly that it killed a U.S. soldier ...

A world that should be held in-common by all in perpetuity

The World's Ultra-Right Political-Industrial-Corporate Movement continues to throttle the awareness of the existence and causes of the global climate crisis ...

Violence in Afghanistan to continue as Trump pulls out of talks

WASHINGTON, DC - After trumpeting a peace deal was in the works, President Donald Trump has pulled the pin on ...

Facebook faces states monopoly and anticompetitive conduct probe

NEW YORK, New York - Nine U.S. states are going forces to go out after Facebook for antitrust issues.The states ...

Business

Section
Little movement on U.S. Markets, stocks flat, pound jumps

NEW YORK, New York - Investors were cautious on Monday as geopolitical concerns gripped most markets.Confidence that the Brexit date ...

Strike action grounds British Airways planes

LONDON, UK - Flights to and from the UK have been thrown into turmoil, as a two-day strike being waged ...

Pesticide on food crops said to be causing neurotoxic health issues

In several European countries, pregnant mothers risk consuming food contaminated with the pesticide chlorpyrifos, a neurotoxin that could be harmful ...

Buyers take hold on Asian markets Monday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia got off to a good start for the week on Monday with gains across ...

Tax evasion costing governments trillions

WASHINGTON, DC - The world is changing. The IMF is changing with it. The question, however, is not only how ...

Dubai master developer puts ban on holiday rentals

DUBAI, UAE - The largest property developer in Dubai has banned short-term lettings in the burgeoning Downtown Dubai area of ...

Movie Review

Grease [Blu-Ray]