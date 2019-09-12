Miami - Rory McIlroy was named the PGA Tour's Player of the Year on Wednesday, winning the prestigious Jack Nicklaus Award for the third time.

Northern Ireland star McIlroy, who was also handed the accolade in 2012 and 2014, came out on top after a vote by fellow tour professionals.

The 30-year-old beat out competition from Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar and Xander Schauffele for the award, which comes just weeks after his victory in the season-ending PGA Tour Championship.

"Rory's season was a model of consistency punctuated by milestone victories and ultimately the FedExCup in Atlanta," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement.

"While there are a number of honors one can receive in this game, PGA TOUR Player of the Year has to be among the most satisfying as it comes directly from his peers."

McIlroy is only the second player after Tiger Woods to win the season-long FedEx Cup race multiple times.

As well as the Tour Championship/FedEx Cup crown, his 2019 season also included victories at The Players Championship and the RBC Canadian Open.

McIlroy also won the Byron Nelson Award for adjusted scoring average (69.057) for the third time in his career and topped the PGA Tour in top-10 finishes (14).

Im Sung-Jae of South Korea was named the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, lifting the renamed Arnold Palmer Award.