Iranian, Russian, Turkish Presidents Focus on Unity to End Syrian War

ISTANBUL - The presidents of Turkey, Iran and Russia met in Ankara Monday in the latest trilateral summit to resolve ...

U.S. says Iran to blame for disrupting global oil supply

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blamed Iran for Saturday's attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure ...

Some US Lawmakers Consider Designating White Supremacists as Terrorist

In June, Canada labeled the white supremacist group Blood & Honor and its armed branch, Combat 18, as terrorist organizations. ...

Kremlin calls for de-escalation of tensions in Gulf

MOSCOW, Russia - A spokesman for the Kremlin has cautioned the international community against jumping to conclusions on who may ...

OIC summit condemns Israeli settlements 'colonial' policies

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has called on the international community, especially the UN, to ...

US Imposes Sanctions on North Korean Hacking Groups

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Treasury on Friday announced sanctions on three North Korean hacking groups it said were involved ...

Business

Section
Wall Street puts on gains as Saudi Aramco reassures markets

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were higher on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia advised its oil producing capacity should ...

ClickDimensions to serve European customer base from Cork

CORK, Ireland - The marketing technology and services provider for Microsoft Dynamics 365, ClickDimensions, this week opened their new European ...

Chinese shares sink, euro drops to 1.0990

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Japan and Australian rose on Tuesday, however in China they sank.The euro was under pressure, ...

DMS to boost Irish workforce to two hundred

CO TIPPERARY, Ireland - DMS Governance, a global governance, risk and compliance company is to substantially boost its presence in ...

US Farmers Hope for US-China Trade Deal as Pork, Soybean Tariffs Ease

ELKHART, IND. - Thomas Titus handles all the challenges of running his sprawling Elkhart, Illinois, farm, but lately, he isn't ...

Traders tread warily on Wall St as oil jumps

NEW YORK, New York - Soaring oil prices undermined stocks trading on Wall Street on Monday, but losses in the ...

