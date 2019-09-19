TANGUB CITY, Misamis Occidental, September 16 (PIA) - The Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe represented the Philippines in the Wonju Dynamic Dancing Carnival held in Wonju, South Korea on Sept 3-8, 2019.

One hundred twenty five (125) international dancing groups participated in the carnival considered as the largest and the longest street parade-type contest festival on Earth.

The carnival's website described the dance event as "various dance forms (modern dance, traditional dance, and ballet), creative choreography, broadcasting dance, hip-hop, martial arts, and marching band perform dances that are possible to do in parades for about five minutes on the street and the stage.

The final stage will be settled through two preliminary rounds and can only be seen on the 120meter special stage in Wonju, Ttattu Theater.

Out of the 125 participants, 12 were chosen after the elimination round. The 12-time Sinulog champion Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe were among those who were selected after the elimination.

The Troupe bagged Third Place in the final round. First and Second Places went to South Korea, Fourth Place to Mongolia, and Fifth Place to Russia.

From humble beginnings, the dancers endured discipline, months and months of rehearsals just so they can go to school through the scholarship offered by Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe.

Their earnest desire to finish school couple with a passion for dancing brought them to the stage of Sinulog Festival.

Finally, they performed in an international arena and conquered it. (IO/JUDITH TABLAN)