TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran overpowered Chinese Taipei in straight sets (25-19, 27-25, 25-21) at the 2019 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship at the Azadi Sports Complex here on Thursday.

- Sports news -

Team Melli will play South Korea in semifinals on Friday, while Japan is scheduled to meet Australia.

The Tehran championship also serves as the Tokyo 2020 Asian Olympic qualification tournament with the top-eight teams making it to the Olympic qualifiers.

The 2020 Men';s Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament will be held in Jiangmen, China from January 7 to 12, 2020.