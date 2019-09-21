TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran defeated South Korea 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-22) at the 2019 Asian Men's Volleyball Championship semi-final at the Azadi Sports Complex on Friday.

- Sports news -

The Iranian team booked a place in the final match and will face the winner of Australia and Japan match.

The Tehran championship also serves as the Tokyo 2020 Asian Olympic qualification tournament with the top-eight teams making it to the Olympic qualifiers.

The 2020 Men';s Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament will be held in Jiangmen, China from January 7 to 12, 2020.