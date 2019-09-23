Mon, 23 Sep 2019

Tens of thousands lose jobs, hundreds of thousands of guests stranded

LONDON, UK - The world's biggest and oldest travel company Thomas Cook, which was founded in 1841, has collapsed causing ...

U.S. soldiers to be deployed to Saudi Arabia and the UAE

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States is sending U.S. troops and air defense equipment to Saudi Arabia and the United ...

Kelly Craft vows to be vigorous supporter and defender of Israel at UN

NEW YORK, New York - Nine days after being sworn in as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, ...

Somali pirates release man after five years of captivity

MOGADISHU, Somalia - An Iranian hostage has been set free by Somali pirates after being held in captivity for five ...

Betrayal and denial of truth paving way for earthly destruction

The most challenging question of the 21st century is, "How does one realistically remain positive and hopeful for the future ...

Kids take to streets to demand climate action

NEW YORK, New York - Even if you've never heard of Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish environmentalist who crossed the ...

100 years after his father founded hotel group, Barron Hilton has died

LOS ANGELES, California - Hotelier and philanthropist Barron Hilton who died on Thursday of natural causes at his home in ...

Recession fears mount for Europe, Asian markets mixed

SYDNEY, Australia - It was a mixed start for the week for Asian stock markets on Monday.In Japan and Australia, ...

70,000 Saudi Aramco employees rally in response to attacks

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Oil giant Saudi Aramco is bouncing back after its infrastructure in Saudi Arabia came under attack ...

U.S. Navy on track to buy 72 MQ-25A Stingrays, order worth $13 billion

ST LOUIS, Missouri - Despite its problems with the Max 777, it is business as usual for Boeing on many ...

Sheep farmers tag subsidies in Ireland top 1.4 million euros this year

DUBLIN, Ireland - Irish sheep farmers are being reminded that applications under the Sheep EID Tag Subsidy Scheme end at ...

International hotels target whiskey and craft beer drinkers

MCLEAN, Virginia - A recent survey from Hilton Hotels found that today's guests, particularly meeting attendees and business travelers enjoy ...

