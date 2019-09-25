Incheon [South Korea], Sept 25 (ANI): Shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the Korea Open on Wednesday, losing her first-round match against USA's Beiwen Zhang. The reigning world champion Sindhu dominated the first game, winning it 21-7.

However, shuttler from the USA bounced back in the next two games and Sindhu had no answer for the gameplay showed by Zhang.

The world-ranked 11 won the second and the third game 22-24, 15-21 to enter the second round of the tournament.

Sindhu, however still leads the head to head encounter by 5-4.

Earlier in the day, Sai Praneeth lost the first game by 21-9 and got retired midway in the second game after trailing by 11-7.

Later in the day, Saina Nehwal will face Kim Ga Eun from South Korea in the first round. (ANI)