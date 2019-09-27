CEBU, Sept. 23 (PIA) -- The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), the Philippines' resort-airport, welcomed the arrival of Jeju Air's inaugural flight from Daegu International Airport on Sept. 17, 2019.

The flight carrying a total of 135 passengers arrived at 11:15 p.m.

The aircraft was hailed with a water cannon salute by MCIA.

MCIA's private operator GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), together with representatives from Jeju Air and the Department of Tourism (DOT-7), greeted the arriving passengers that evening.

"We are glad to welcome Jeju Air's inaugural flight from Daegu and we thank them for expanding their network in Cebu," said GMCAC president Louie Ferrer.

Ferrer added that the Asian market continues to be some of the strongest for Cebu: in 2018, Koreans comprised 42.5 percent of international visitors followed by Japan and China at 16 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

For the first half of this year, DOT announced that South Korea continues to be the Philippines' top tourist market, followed by China while Japan ranked fourth.

Jeju Air also started the operation of its direct service from MCIA to Daegu on Sept. 18, 2019 at 01:15 a.m.

The carrier will operate the Cebu-Daegu route four times weekly every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For this route, Jeju Air will use Boeing 737-800 with a capacity of 189 all-economy seats.

Currently, MCIA is connected to 28 domestic destinations and 23 international destinations with nine Philippine-based and 17 foreign airline partners. (smb/PIA7 with report from GMCAC)