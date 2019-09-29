Sun, 29 Sep 2019

International

Personal bodyguard of Saudi king shot dead

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Dubai: The personal bodyguard of King Salman has been shot dead, the official Saudi news agency ...

Unconfirmed report says Saudi soldiers captured in Yemen

SANA'A, Yemen - Al-Houthi rebels in Yemen claim they have captured thousands of Saudi troops, after a majoir conflict in ...

Three United Nations peacekeepers dead after helicopter crash

BANGUI, Central Africa Republic - Three UN peacekeepers were killed and a fourth was severely injured after a helicopter crashed ...

U.S. Navy and Air Force nuclear warhead refurbishment program setback

WASHINGTON, DC - Defects found in a $5 electrical component will delay the U.S. Navy and Air Force nuclear warhead ...

HRT and Swat teams swarm over Charleston SC in exercise drills

A caller to the FBI tip line reported seeing a man throwing a backpack off the Ravenel Bridge, which connects ...

Furore after White House whistleblower complaint made public

WASHINGTON, DC - There has been a White House cover-up over President Donald Trump's controversial telephone call with Ukrainian President, ...

Business

Multi-billion dollar health care fraud scheme lands 35 people in court

A federal law enforcement action involving fraudulent genetic cancer testing has resulted in charges in five federal districts against 35 ...

Saudi Arabia to open gates to tourists of the world

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia is to open up the kingdom to international tourists, announcing the launch of an ...

Wall St dives on Trump plan to delist China firms from U.S. exchanges

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street reacted badly to the idea that President Donald Trump is considering ordering U.S. ...

German and Israel call centers conned U.S. retirees of life savings

LOS ANGELES, California - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissionhas charged three foreign individuals, Gil Beserglik, Raz Beserglik and Kai ...

Venezuela hit by new sanctions from European Council

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Council in a surprise move on Friday widened sanctions on Venezuela.Seven members of the Venezuelan ...

U.S. dollar gains in Asia Friday, stocks mixed

SYDNEY, Australia - Chinese and Australian investors bid shares up during the Asian session on Friday.Traders in Japan and Hong ...

Movie Review

The Heiress [Blu-Ray]
Heiress