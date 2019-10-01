Tue, 01 Oct 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Experts: Another Trump-Kim Summit Hinges on Denuclearization Agreement

Another summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would hinge on Washington and Pyongyang agreeing ...

China to Mark 70 Years of Communism with Massive Show of Force

BEIJING - China will celebrate seven decades of communist rule on Tuesday with a display of power through central Beijing, ...

Former President Jimmy Carter to celebrate 95th birthday on Tuesday

ATLANTA, George - Four years after battling life-threatening cancer in his liver and brain, and four months after falling and ...

Cameroon IDPs, War Victims Call for Sincere Dialogue to End Suffering

BAMENDA, CAMEROON - Thousands of people affected by the separatist war that has killed at least 2,000 people in Cameroon's ...

Suicide in U.,S. military rose by nearly 6% last year

WASHINGTON, DC - Far more U.S. soldiers are dying by suicide than on the battlefield.And the numbers are increasing.541 service ...

Vietnam reports glowing GPD figure for third quarter

HANOI, Vietnam - Robust growth in exports and manufacturing has lifted Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Vietnam to 7.31%.The figure ...

Business

Section
Euro declines to tw-year low, Asian stocks mixed

SYDNEY, Australia - Most of the action on Asian markets on Tuesday was with the currencies.The euro dived to a ...

U.S. dollar sends euro below 1.0900, equities gain

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made solid gains on Monday while the greenback stacked up more gains.Apple climbed ...

Ireland launches scheme to support seafood enterprises

CO CORK, Ireland - A new Scheme to support seafood enterprises in Ireland to develop export markets and mitigate the ...

Stocks in Asia slide Monday, only Hong Kong records gains

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were largely weaker in Asia on Monday, although in Hong Kong they spent the day in ...

Vietnam reports glowing GPD figure for third quarter

HANOI, Vietnam - Robust growth in exports and manufacturing has lifted Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Vietnam to 7.31%.The figure ...

Multi-billion dollar health care fraud scheme lands 35 people in court

A federal law enforcement action involving fraudulent genetic cancer testing has resulted in charges in five federal districts against 35 ...

Movie Review

Multiple Maniacs [Blu-Ray]