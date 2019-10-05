Sat, 05 Oct 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Australians shocked at anti-Semitic incidents in schools

MELBOURNE, Australia - Australians have been shocked by recent incidents involving two very young Jewish boys being subjected to bullying ...

Australian and U.S. police engineered largest meth seizure on US soil

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - It has been described as the largest-ever methylamphetamine (ice) seizure on US soil, and the largest-ever ...

U.S. president in a rage over whistleblower complaint

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump was on the warpath on Wednesday, going into a rage on at least ...

African youth are key to peace on the continent, activist says

Recognizing the potential of African youth caught up in conflict to forge peace, is crucial for nurturing their developing identities, ...

Violent crime in United States slides for second year in row

WASHINGTON, DC - Violent crime in the United States is on the slide. Last year violent crime fell compared to ...

On eve of first anniversary of Khashoggi death, son defends kingdom

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - On the eve of the first anniversary of his father's assassination on 2 October 2018, Jamal ...

Business

Section
Apple orders manufacture of 8 million more latest iPhone models

TOKYO, Japan - The new iPhone 11 is in demand, prompting Apple to increase production of the handset.This according to ...

Mixed end to week for Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China fell Friday, however in Japan and Australia, share markets finished marginally higher.In Japan the ...

ISM non-manufacturing drops to 3 year low, Wall St jumps

NEW YORK, New York - For the third day in a row economic data has been released that shows the ...

Japanese and Australian shares take brunt of heavy falls in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - The selling on global stocks extended to Asia on Thursday for the second day in a row.After ...

European Union ordered to pay U.S. $7.5 billion in damages

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The United States has recorded a significant victory in a long-standing trade dispute with the European Union.The ...

Stocks around world dive, Dow Jones drops 494 points

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks around the world fell on Wednesday with sharp falls across Europe and the U.S. ...

Movie Review

Lady Bird