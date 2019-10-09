Wed, 09 Oct 2019

Anti-Refugee and Migrant Sentiment Threaten Battle to End Statelessnes

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - The U.N. refugee agency warns the battle to stamp out global statelessness is being threatened by growing ...

Republican heavyweights rip into Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - Members of his own Republican party turned on President Trump on Monday over his decision to withdraw ...

Blue Helmet dead, four others injured in attacks in Mali

BAMAKO, Mali - Attacks on UN peacekeepers in the west African country of Mali are on the increase.One member of ...

Out-of-control crisis playing into hands of those in control

As one of the 7.5 million who recently put their bodies where their mouths are to visibly say "NO" to ...

U.S.-North Korean dialogue at stalemate

WASHINGTON, DC - The working-level talks between the United States and North Korea in Sweden have concluded, for the time ...

Gunmen still on loose after mass shooting in Kansas City bar

KANSAS CITY, Kansas - In another mass shooting in the U.S., two gunmen have burst into a bar in Kansas ...

U.S. restricts travel to Chinese officials, Wall St slumps

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as U.S. relations with China turned sour again.The Trump administration ...

HSBC proposing to reduce global workforce by 4%

HONG KONG - Global banking giant HSBC is considering reducing its worldwide workforce by up to 10,000 people.The Financial Times, ...

Stocks gain on Asian bourses, dollar steady

SYDNEY, Australia - Gains were recorded across the board on Asian bourses on Tuesday, despite a downward day, a day ...

U.S. stocks slide as trade negotiations stall

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks broadly fell on Monday as investors began pondering again the eventual outcome of ...

Adult women unemployment rate at lowest level since 1953

WASHINGTON, DC - Despite concerns about the U.S. economy, the employment rate is at historic highs. On Friday the Labor ...

Cork's life sciences hub gets new international manufacturing facility

CO CORK, Ireland - A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson has officially opened a new manufacturing building in Ringaskiddy, Co. ...

