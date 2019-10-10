Thu, 10 Oct 2019

International

Section
Mexican mayor abducted and dragged by truck through streets

CHIAPAS STATE, Mexico - Mexicans have been shocked at the treatment dished out to the mayor of a village in ...

Turkey has new super weapon which fires at six times speed of sound

ANKARA, Turkey - A Turkish defense contractor has unveiled a new super cannon powered by electricity rather than explosive propellants. ...

Expanding use of nuclear power needed to reduce emissions, says IAEA

VIENNA, Austria - Without significantly increasing the use of nuclear power worldwide, it will be difficult to achieve the goal ...

Anti-Refugee and Migrant Sentiment Threaten Battle to End Statelessnes

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - The U.N. refugee agency warns the battle to stamp out global statelessness is being threatened by growing ...

Republican heavyweights rip into Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - Members of his own Republican party turned on President Trump on Monday over his decision to withdraw ...

Blue Helmet dead, four others injured in attacks in Mali

BAMAKO, Mali - Attacks on UN peacekeepers in the west African country of Mali are on the increase.One member of ...

Business

Section
Ireland steps up preparedness for no deal Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government is making more than 1 billion euro available in the budget to provide for ...

Boston-based insurer to expand Irish operations

CO CAVAN, Ireland - Liberty Insurance is to expand its operations in Cavan. The global insurance giant which employs close ...

Directionless trading on Asian stock markets Wednesday

SYDNEY, Australia - It was a mixed bag for stocks in the Asian region on Wednesday.In Japan the Nikkei 225 ...

Abu Dhabi airline restructuring going according to plan

ABU DHABI, UAE - Etihad Airways, the Abu-Dhabi owned and operated airline, is expecting to return to profitability by 2023.The ...

U.S. restricts travel to Chinese officials, Wall St slumps

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as U.S. relations with China turned sour again.The Trump administration ...

HSBC proposing to reduce global workforce by 4%

HONG KONG - Global banking giant HSBC is considering reducing its worldwide workforce by up to 10,000 people.The Financial Times, ...

