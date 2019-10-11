Fri, 11 Oct 2019

International

Section
Amazon removes stream of attacks in Germany

HALLE, Germany - Amazon has removed the video footage of the synagogue shooting in Germany.Amazon's live-streaming platform Twitch was used ...

Billions of people suffering from eyesight problems

A staggering 2.2 billion people already suffer from eye conditions and visual impairment today, but the global need for eye ...

Mexican mayor abducted and dragged by truck through streets

CHIAPAS STATE, Mexico - Mexicans have been shocked at the treatment dished out to the mayor of a village in ...

Turkey has new super weapon which fires at six times speed of sound

ANKARA, Turkey - A Turkish defense contractor has unveiled a new super cannon powered by electricity rather than explosive propellants. ...

Expanding use of nuclear power needed to reduce emissions, says IAEA

VIENNA, Austria - Without significantly increasing the use of nuclear power worldwide, it will be difficult to achieve the goal ...

Anti-Refugee and Migrant Sentiment Threaten Battle to End Statelessnes

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - The U.N. refugee agency warns the battle to stamp out global statelessness is being threatened by growing ...

Business

Section
Shares in China and Japan gain on trade talks hopes

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China and Japan jumped on Thursday with trade talks between the U.S. and China set ...

Ireland steps up preparedness for no deal Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government is making more than 1 billion euro available in the budget to provide for ...

Boston-based insurer to expand Irish operations

CO CAVAN, Ireland - Liberty Insurance is to expand its operations in Cavan. The global insurance giant which employs close ...

Directionless trading on Asian stock markets Wednesday

SYDNEY, Australia - It was a mixed bag for stocks in the Asian region on Wednesday.In Japan the Nikkei 225 ...

Abu Dhabi airline restructuring going according to plan

ABU DHABI, UAE - Etihad Airways, the Abu-Dhabi owned and operated airline, is expecting to return to profitability by 2023.The ...

U.S. restricts travel to Chinese officials, Wall St slumps

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as U.S. relations with China turned sour again.The Trump administration ...

Movie Review

Manchester by the Sea