By Pragya KaushikaNew Delhi (India), Oct 13 (ANI): In an effort to improve India's relations with other Asian countries, a Bharatiya Janata Party delegation is set to visit South Korea on October 14.

During the visit, the delegation led by party national general secretary P Murlidhar Rao is scheduled to hold discussions on several important issues.

Sources stated that the visit is being considered significant as over the past few years South Korea has emerged as a strategic partner of India, much to the annoyance of Chinese administration.

Speaking to ANI, Rao stated that this visit was part of India's 'Look East Policy'.

"Two hundred years ago, Asia used to lead the world in fields of economy, culture and politics. Capitalism and slavery grasped the whole continent. This 21st century is again going to be of Asian countries. India and China are leading the continents," said P Muralidhar Rao.

"In that series, South Korea has emerged as a strong economy with World-leading brands in the automobile and manufacturing sectors. In 1991 the Indian government began the 'Look East Policy' and the then government started communicating with them. Modiji had visited the country even before his elections, "he said.

The delegation is expected to meet the leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, Hae Chan Lee and also tour the National Assembly of Korea. The delegation will also meet other leaders, business houses and many others who are relevant in the government.

Other members of the team include Bizay Sonkar Shastri, spokesperson, Umesh Jadhav, MP, BJP's foreign cell in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale, Anirban Ganguly of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation and Ashwani Johar co-convenor BJP's foreign affairs cell.

A visit to Dora Observatory, which provides views across the "Demilitarized Zone" between South and North Korea have also been planned.

The delegation will also engage in interactions with intellectuals and Indian Diaspora.

Sources stated that the visits of these delegations are very important for the party as it allows a new perspective to be formed apart from official diplomatic channels. (ANI)