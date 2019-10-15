Tue, 15 Oct 2019

Son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden goes on the attack

WASHINGTON, DC - Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's son on Sunday rejected claims of wrongdoing in relation to his ...

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces get helping hand from Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria - The Syrian government is deploying troops to the north of the country to help the Kurdish-led Syrian ...

Typhoon Hagibis rips through Japan causing widespread flooding

TOKYO, Japan - Japan is counting the cost after one of the most devastating storms to hit the country in ...

Japan Vs Scotland match on Sunday at Yokohama given green light

TOKYO, Japan - The Rugby World Cup will resume its normal schedule on Sunday after disruptions brought about by a ...

HRW: All parties in north Syrian conflict should respect human rights

The Turkish offensive in Northeast Syria points to an urgent need for the Turkish Armed Forces, Kurdish-led forces, and all ...

U.S. military vows to keep out of Turkish war against Kurds

WASHINGTON, DC - The Pentagon has expressed disappointment with Turkey's decision to launch a unilateral military incursion into northern Syria, ...

Chinese stocks make gains after Friday's partial trade deal

SYDNEY, Australia - It was a quiet day on Monday in Asia with Japanese markets closed.There was some headway on ...

Boeing and Porsche eye premium aerial vehicles

STUTTGART, Germany - Porsche and Boeing have teamed up to explore the premium urban air mobility market and the extension ...

Dubai developer slashes returns to hotel investors

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai's largest property developer Emaar is slashing returns to investors who have bought apartments in their hotel ...

ADB issues $3 billion 5-year global benchmark bond issue

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has raised $3 billion through a 5-year global benchmark bond issue.It is ...

Rollout implications of 5G technologies in Ireland reviewed

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland's Mobile Phone and Broadband Taskforce held its third National Stakeholder Forum on Friday. The Taskforce was ...

Breakthrough in trade talks buoy Wall Street, Dow jumps 320 points

NEW YORK, New York - A surprise partial trade deal struck between China and the United States ignited Wall Street ...

